Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes Team Robbed At Gunpoint In Brazil

Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes teammates have been robbed at gunpoint ahead of the Formula One race in Brazil in an incident the world champion said had left them “shaken”.

The sportsman tweeted soon after midday on Saturday that some of his team were “held up at gun point [sic]” after they were leaving the circuit in Sao Paulo on Friday night.

He said gun shots were fired and one person had a weapon held to their head in an incident that was, “so upsetting to hear”.

Mercedes confirmed valuables were taken from the team but said “everyone was unharmed”.