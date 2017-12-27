Lewis Hamilton may well have thought he was off the hook after issuing an apology for the insensitive comments he posted on his Instagram story over Christmas, but the matter isn’t quite over yet. For those not quite up to speed, Lewis came under fire from many of his Instagram followers on Christmas Day, after he posted a video of his nephew sporting what he described as a “princess dress”. After declaring he was “so sad right now”, he was then seen berating the young boy, telling him: “Boys don’t wear princess dresses.”

Oh dear Lewis. You’ve just opened a can of worms... pic.twitter.com/fpsiNeOZrd December 25, 2017

Unsurprisingly, Lewis came under fire for “publicly shaming” his nephew, and after the clip was removed from his page, the F1 driver apologised to those he’d upset in a string of tweets. “I love that my nephew feels free to express himself as we all should,” he explained, “My deepest apologies for my behaviour as I realise it is really not acceptable for anyone, no matter where you are from, to marginalise or stereotype anyone. “I have always been in support of anyone living their life exactly how they wish and I hope I can be forgiven for this lapse in judgement.” As far as celebrity apologies go, this is one of the better ones we’ve seen in 2017. He acknowledged he did wrong, apologised and said he’ll try and do better in future. It certainly seems sincere, right? Well, a quick glance at Lewis’s Twitter “likes” tells a rather different story.

Twitter

Yes, it seems that while Lewis was quick to apologise publicly, he was also liking messages from his followers blasting “keyboard warriors”, lambasting the “PC brigade” and lamenting that “political correctness” had - you guessed it! - “gone mad”. Lewis has now come under fire once again, with many branding his original apology both “insincere” and “empty”:

Lewis Hamilton's apology may seem more sincere if he hadn't then liked loads of tweets about PC NONSENSE WORLD GONE MAD pic.twitter.com/1Cm30EZpT5 — Terri White (@Terri_White) December 26, 2017

What a hollow apology when all you are doing afterwards is liking comments saying you shouldn't have to apologise to the "PC brigade". Shows that you don't mean it at all. — Sim-Wise (@SimWise) December 27, 2017

An apology only means something if it is genuine. — Kev Atkinson (@kev1n1985) December 27, 2017

Having a look at some of @LewisHamilton recent "likes" I'm not 100% sure his apology was genuine... pic.twitter.com/aySPCasPC2 — The Nelson Before Christmas (@asnelson100) December 26, 2017

So why like all the comments on your thread saying it was all PC nonsense? — Zoe (@GoZo73) December 27, 2017

Well @LewisHamilton an empty apology is worse than no apology at all. https://t.co/mQRrdXp1hD — Ursula Darrigan (@ursuladarrigan) December 27, 2017

What is shocking about Lewis Hamilton humiliating his nephew for wearing a princess dress is that he was totally oblivious to the fact that such a comment would cause a backlash__& then he goes & ‘likes’ loads of twitter replies supporting him by saying the world has gone PC mad! — Marina Cantacuzino (@MCantacuzino) December 27, 2017

So Lewis Hamilton’s been told his remarks may offend some people and that he should issue ‘sincere’ apology. But then he also goes and ‘likes’ a load of tweets saying he’s got nothing to apologise for. A PR nightmare that man! — Gwynfryn Hughes (@Gwyn82) December 27, 2017

when Lewis Hamilton apologizes but likes these tweets. he's not sorry. he doesn't care. he's only sorry everyone found out how big of an idiot he is. pic.twitter.com/h5hnpqnI66 — Josephine Sjelhøj (@_JosephineS) December 26, 2017