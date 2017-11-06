Lewis Hamilton has ‘avoided’ paying £3.3m in tax by registering his private jet on the Isle of Man, the reports falling out of the so-called Paradise Papers have claimed in the second major bout of revelations. The allegations surrounding the Formula 1 champion and his £16.5m plane are the latest disclosures from millions of documents that have been leaked, exposing how the powerful and wealthy have invested vast sums in offshore tax havens. On Sunday, the Queen faced a backlash after it was revealed the Duchy of Lancaster, her private estate, was found to have £10m invested in offshore arrangements. The latest Paradise Papers documents - being trawled over by 100 media groups, including the BBC and The Guardian - show that Hamilton was given a £3.3m VAT refund after his Bombardier Challenger 605 was imported into the Isle of Man in 2013, it is alleged.

His advisers appear to have set up an “artificial” leasing deal that did not comply with an EU and UK ban on refunds for private use. It may have been entitled to a refund if used for business. The reports suggest that around a third of Hamilton’s journeys were for private trips. The Guardian quoted two law professors who reviewed the scheme and described it as potentially “abusive”. In response, Hamilton’s lawyers said a tax barrister review found the structure was lawful and argued it is wrong to say VAT should have been paid on the arrangement. Hamilton is reported to have said he relies on professional advice for the day-to-day management of his business, and there is no suggestion Hamilton was directly involved in creating the scheme used for his jet. The full Guardian story is here and full BBC story here.

PA Wire/PA Images Lewis Hamilton has ‘avoided’ paying £3.3m in tax by registering his private jet on the Isle of Man, reports have claimed

Hamilton has regularly posted pictures of himself and the red plane on hois social media, which appears to provide evidence of personal trips around the world.

Just a kid from the UK that had a dream. #YouCanDoItToo #NeverGiveUp #TeamLH #MegaJet #RoadtoAbuDhabi #AbuDhabiGP A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton) on Nov 18, 2014 at 4:37am PST

Hamilton took one of his first trips on the jet at Christmas 2012 holiday in Oahu, Hawaii, with members of his and then girlfriend Nicole Scherzinger’s family. In July this year, he posted a photo of himself sitting with friends on its steps. “To my loving fans, I can’t wait to see you in Silverstone. Until then, I’m away on a two day break.” Hamilton left the UK to live in Monaco and then Switzerland in 2007 in order to avoid paying excessive tax in his home country.. This year’s Sunday Times Rich List put his personal wealth at £131 million. He said when it was published: “I race in 19 different countries, so I earn my money in 20 different places and I pay tax in several different places, and I pay a lot here as well. “I am contributing to the country and, not only that, I help keep a team of more than 1,000 people employed. I am part of a much bigger picture.”

Files leaked from accountancy form EY and Appleby, the law firm at the centre of the controversy, signal up to £1.1m of the VAT that Hamilton appears to have reclaimed on his jet should have been paid, along with hundreds of thousands pounds due on the continuing costs of flying the jet. The aircraft is now registered to a Hamilton company in the Virgin Islands, which in turn leases it to another in the Isle of Man, which in turn rents it to a screen company in Guernsey.

Watch here to see how Lewis Hamilton gets a £3.3m VAT refund for his private jet. More tonight at 9pm on @BBCOne. #paradisepapers. pic.twitter.com/qRqklOXCZD — Panorama 🌐 (@BBCPanorama) November 6, 2017