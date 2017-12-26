Lewis Hamilton Accused Of 'Publicly Shaming' Young Nephew For Wearing A Princess Dress

Oh dear Lewis. You’ve just opened a can of worms... pic.twitter.com/fpsiNeOZrd

Lewis Hamilton has come under fire after telling his young nephew: “Boys don’t wear princess dresses.”

The Formula One driver shared a video of the young boy wearing a pink and purple dress to his Instagram account, telling the camera: “I’m so sad right now, look at my nephew.

“Why are you wearing a princess dress,” he asks the smiling child. “Is this what you got for Christmas? Why did you ask for a princess dress for Christmas?”

The 32-year-old ended the 13 second recording by exclaiming: “Boys don’t wear princess dresses.”

The video has caused a storm online, with many accusing Hamilton of “publicly shaming” his nephew.

One man wrote on Twitter: “Have I literally just watched @LewisHamilton openly shame his little nephew on Insta stories for wearing a princess dress, which he asked for as a Christmas gift? Just wow.”

Another woman added: “Lewis Hamilton’s words have actually made me feel sick. Can’t believe he did that.

“That smiley little boy was simply enjoying wearing a Christmas gift that he really wanted. Who cares if it’s a dress!”