That’s right, the next time you scribble down an inspiring memo, such as “buy milk” attach it to your skirt or shirt and you have nailed one of the key trends seen at the Fyodor Golan London Fashion Week show on Friday 17 February.

If your desk is covered in a sea of multi-coloured Post-It notes, you should now consider yourself a style icon .

The design duo also brought us:

Post-It’s were just one of the many stand out trends in the Power Puff Girl inspired collection by Fyodor Podgorny and Golan Frydman.

Slogan Sweaters

Fierce Cartoons

The “strong but soft’ look was created by makeup artist Andrew Gallimore, using Kiko Milano cosmetics.

Taste The Rainbow

Scroll through the gallery below to see more looks from the Fyodor Golan autumn/winter 2017 collection:

AFP/Getty Images EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / Models present creations during the Fyodor Golan catwalk show on the first day of the Autumn/Winter 2017 London Fashion Week in London on February 17, 2017 / AFP / NIKLAS HALLE'N (Photo credit should read NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP/Getty Images)

John Phillips via Getty Images LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 17: Models walk the runway at the Fyodor Golan show during the London Fashion Week February 2017 collections on February 17, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

NIKLAS HALLE'N via Getty Images A model present a creation during the Fyodor Golan catwalk show on the first day of the Autumn/Winter 2017 London Fashion Week in London on February 17, 2017 / AFP / NIKLAS HALLE'N (Photo credit should read NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP/Getty Images)

AFP/Getty Images EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / A model presents a creation during the Fyodor Golan catwalk show on the first day of the Autumn/Winter 2017 London Fashion Week in London on February 17, 2017 / AFP / NIKLAS HALLE'N (Photo credit should read NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP/Getty Images)

John Phillips via Getty Images LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 17: A model, detail, walks the runway at the Fyodor Golan show during the London Fashion Week February 2017 collections on February 17, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

Getty Images LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 17: A model walks the runway at the Fyodor Golan show during the London Fashion Week February 2017 collections on February 17, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

Getty Images LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 17: A model walks the runway at the Fyodor Golan show during the London Fashion Week February 2017 collections on February 17, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

NIKLAS HALLE'N via Getty Images EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / Models present creations during the Fyodor Golan catwalk show on the first day of the Autumn/Winter 2017 London Fashion Week in London on February 17, 2017 / AFP / NIKLAS HALLE'N (Photo credit should read NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP/Getty Images)

Getty Images LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 17: A model walks the runway at the Fyodor Golan show during the London Fashion Week February 2017 collections on February 17, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

Getty Images LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 17: A model walks the runway at the Fyodor Golan show during the London Fashion Week February 2017 collections on February 17, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

