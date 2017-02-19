Mulberry has finally put to bed the debate about whether it is acceptable to wear nightwear as daywear, by taking the pyjama trend to its only logical conclusion: the duvet poncho.
The iconic British brand’s creative director Johnny Coca unveilied this revolutionary creation at his London Fashion Week show on Sunday 19 February and honestly we think we may never wear anything else again.
If you’re not really feeling the retro vibes of this pink satin floral number, don’t worry Coca has you covered.
We ask you: who else but a man named after one of the ultimate bedtime drinks could come up with such a creation?
Perfection.