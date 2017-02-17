Teatum Jones kicked off London Fashion Week with a powerful celebration of diversity.

The politically charged show, entitled ‘The Body | Part One’, featured an empowering soundtrack full of body positive quotations and Meryl Streep’s critique of Donald Trump when he appeared to mock a disabled journalist.

Two of the models on the runway had visible disabilities and the label’s founders Catherine Teatum and Rob Jones have decided to launch a focus on disability fashion.

“[Disabled people] are not any less into luxury fashion,” Teatum told Business Of Fashion.

“The people that we’ve spoken to, they’ve obviously talked about the practical challenges, but before that even comes into conversation, they describe colours, they describe textiles.”