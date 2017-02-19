Sofia Richie and Dua Lipa proved the nearly-naked look works well when combined with a number of the trends emerging from the London Fashion Week runways.
Both arrived at the Topshop Unique show on Sunday 19 February dressed in sheer blue polo necks.
Richie paired hers with a delicate white balconette bra, contrasted with bold wide-legged camo pants.
While multihyphenate singer/songwriter/model Lipa took on the leather trend in a mini with zip detailing.
Tallia Storm also embraced the nearly-naked look with a white Topshop number worn over a sheer bikini-style bra paired with sequin encrusted distressed jeans.
Also on the FROW were:
Jennifer Flavin Stallone and Sophia Stallone
The pair were there to support Sistine Stallone who made her Topshop modelling debut.
Pixie Geldof, Charlotte Wiggins and Henry Holland
Will.i.am and Justine Skye
Eleanor Tomlinson
Clara Paget
Xenia Tchoumitcheva
Erin O’Connor
Hikari Yokoyama
Olivia Palermo
Yara Shahidi
Ella Eyre
Eliza Cumminigs
Scroll through the gallery below to see the Topshop Unique runway: