    19/02/2017 16:52 GMT | Updated 19/02/2017 16:55 GMT

    London Fashion Week 2017: Sheer Tops Ruled The Topshop Unique FROW

    Proof there's more than one way to style a nearly-naked top.

    Sofia Richie and Dua Lipa proved the nearly-naked look works well when combined with a number of the trends emerging from the London Fashion Week runways.

    Both arrived at the Topshop Unique show on Sunday 19 February dressed in sheer blue polo necks.

    Richie paired hers with a delicate white balconette bra, contrasted with bold wide-legged camo pants.

    David M. Benett via Getty Images
    David M. Benett via Getty Images

    While multihyphenate singer/songwriter/model Lipa took on the leather trend in a mini with zip detailing.

    David M. Benett via Getty Images

    Tallia Storm also embraced the nearly-naked look with a white Topshop number worn over a sheer bikini-style bra paired with sequin encrusted distressed jeans.

    David M. Benett via Getty Images

    Also on the FROW were:

    Jennifer Flavin Stallone and Sophia Stallone

    David M. Benett via Getty Images

    The pair were there to support Sistine Stallone who made her Topshop modelling debut.

    David M. Benett via Getty Images

    Pixie Geldof, Charlotte Wiggins and Henry Holland

    David M. Benett via Getty Images

    Will.i.am and Justine Skye

    David M. Benett via Getty Images

    Eleanor Tomlinson

    Neil Mockford via Getty Images

    Clara Paget

    David M. Benett via Getty Images

    Xenia Tchoumitcheva

    Neil Mockford via Getty Images

    Erin O’Connor

    David M. Benett via Getty Images

    Hikari Yokoyama

    David M. Benett via Getty Images

    Olivia Palermo

    David M. Benett via Getty Images

    Yara Shahidi

    David M. Benett via Getty Images

    Ella Eyre

    David M. Benett via Getty Images

    Eliza Cumminigs

    David M. Benett via Getty Images

    Scroll through the gallery below to see the Topshop Unique runway:

    Topshop Unique A/W 2017

