    21/02/2017 13:21 GMT | Updated 21/02/2017 17:38 GMT

    Victoria Beckham Teases London Fashion Week Announcement

    This is gonna be big.

    Victoria Beckham has dropped a hint she’s going to have some London Fashion Week related news to share with fans very soon.

    The designer, who showcased her ‘empowering’ autumn/winter 2017 collection at New York Fashion Week, shared a teaser video on Instagram on Tuesday 21 February.

    #VVBAW17 x VB

    A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on

    The short clip was made to look like a vintage video camera recording with LFW in the top left hand corner.

    Beckham captioned the post simply: “#VVBAW17 x VB”.

    ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
    Victoria Beckham after her runway show at NYFW.

    Beckham presented her latest collection at her Dover Street store in London, with beauty looks created using her Estée Lauder collection.

    Beckham also shared a statement about her latest collection’s relationship to the capital.

    “This season, the VVB girl becomes reacquainted with her home city, London,” she wrote. 

    “An urban mood prevails, with slouchy tailoring and toughened-up outerwear. The gridlocked patterns of the city form a new check, whilst smoky grey skies infiltrate the colour palette.

    “The notion of being a tourist in your own city is explored, with traditional sightseer’s paraphernalia inspiring new wardrobe options.

    “Imagining the VVB girl wandering London with sketchpad in hand, daydream doodles are a recurring motif.

    “The nocturnal cityscape inspires pixelated prints of night-lights and twinkling sequins. Neon brights evoke the high-vis garb of late night workers.

    “Shape is created using knots, wraps and cutouts. Glimpses of skin are seen through side-split sweaters and slashed sleeves.”

