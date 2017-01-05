If you thought your television at home was flat screen, you might want to wait till you see LG’s newest model.

The 4K OLED TV is only 2.57mm thick - less than two pennies stacked on top of each other - and is part of the insanely thin W-series.

LG

Weighing in at a 17 pounds for the 65-inch version (the 77-inch model clocks a monstrous 27 pounds) mounting it would feel more like a test of your wallpapering skills, than anything else.

Even given the OLED set doesn’t require extra backlighting, you might still be wondering what wizardry has allowed LG to house the essential components inside.

DAVID MCNEW via Getty Images

And here comes the catch that might destroy your visions of a sleek home-cinema.

Although the TV itself needs to be mounted on a flat wall, it is a two-part system that requires a Dolby Atmos soundbar in the vicinity to neatly conceal the HDMI inputs and so on.

David Becker via Getty Images

It is worth noting that if you already have a surround system set up that you’re pretty satisfied with, you can bypass the audio functionality of the soundbar.

But you’re still going to need a table to hold the brains of the TV in close proximity to the screen.

LG announced they also partnered with Netflix, Amazon Video and Vudu this year, but no Android TV or Chromecast yet to speak of.

Shipping is billed to begin in February and the product will be on the shelves by March, but you might want to hide your credit card given last year’s G-series started at $4,999 and this year’s price has not yet been disclosed.

