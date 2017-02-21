Hundreds of migrants and members of the LGBT+ community joined forces last weekend and marched in south-east London to protest against deportations and immigration raids.

Peckham Pride saw activists, locals and shopkeepers flood the streets, armed with both rainbow flags and placards.

“Gay venues used to be raided by police and now it’s migrant-owned shops,” said Ida-Sofie Picar, member of Lesbians and Gays support the Migrants and organiser of Peckham Pride.

“If they strike one community that’s a threat to all of us, that’s why we need to stand together and fight,” Picar told HuffPost UK.

The event, in its second year, is held in February which also marks LGBT+ History month, commemorating 50 years since the decriminalisation of homosexuality in the UK.

But protesters highlighted a bisexual asylum seeker was deported to Nigeria last January, where same-sex relationships are punishable for 14 years in prison.