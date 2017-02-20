LGBT Awards Nominations See Prince William Honoured For Speaking Out Against Homophobia

This year’s LGBT Awards nominations have been revealed, with Prince William receiving a nod alongside a whole host of famous names. The royal has been nominated in the Straight Ally category after he spoke out against homophobic bullying. The second-in-line to the throne appeared in an anti-bullying video last year for a charity launched in his mother’s memory, the Diana Award.

Danny Martindale via Getty Images

In it, he says: “Bullying is an issue which can affect any one of us, regardless of age, background, gender, sexuality, race, disability or religion. “We all have a role to play to ensure that we do not standby, but instead stand up, and put a stop to bullying.” Also nominated in the Straight Ally category is James Corden, who paid tribute to the victims of the Orlando shootings at the 2016 Tony Awards. Rylan Clark-Neal is nominated for two awards at this year’s bash, which will take place in London on 12 May. The former ‘X Factor’ star and TV presenter is shortlisted for the Broadcaster of the Year accolade and is also recognised in the Media Moment category, after making history with his partner Dan when they became the first gay couple to host ITV’s ‘This Morning’.

Anthony Harvey via Getty Images Rylan Clark-Neal

‘Loose Women’ is also given a nod with a nomination for India Willoughby, who became the first trans woman to present an episode of the programme last year. A special tribute to the late George Michael will take centre stage at the awards this year, and it is expected that former US Vice President Joe Biden will be recognised for his advocacy on behalf of the international LGBT community.

Chris Radburn/PA Wire This year's awards will honour the late George Michael, who died last year.

British LGBT Awards founder, Sarah Garrett MBE, said: “The 2017 NatWest British LGBT Awards shortlist features inspirational people who have and continue to use their platform to promote and enhance LGBT rights all over the world. “All nominees are absolutely deserving of their place on the shortlist but it is now down to the public to choose their winners ahead of the ceremony which is set to be the biggest yet when it takes place in London on 12 May.” For the full list of this year’s nominees and to place your votes, visit www.BritishLGBTAwards.co.uk.