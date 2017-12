Comedian Stephen Bailey believes that the media does not address or highlight LGBT issues enough. Here, in an exclusive vlog for HuffPost UK, he talks about how the Orlando terrorist attack did not receive enough coverage, how there are not enough gay couples on television and how - with the help of the media - we can rid the world of homophobia.

