LGBT+ People Who Made 2016 A Year To Remember

Ben Smith Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Ben Smith received a special recognition at BBC’s Sports Personality Of the Year Awards running 401 marathons in as many days.



The 34-year-old took on the challenge to raise funds and awareness for LGBT youth, who are bullied and targeted for their identity.



The equality campaigner, who was raising money for Stonewall and Kidscape, was bullied growing up.



He said: “I knew I was gay but I wasn’t ready to accept it. After five more years of the bullying more directed towards the sexuality side of things, that’s when it really took its toll on me.



“That’s when I tried to take my own life. I slipped into a state of depression, I didn’t even know who I was, and that’s what made me sit up and think ‘I can’t do this anymore and my life needs to change’.”