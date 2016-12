LGBT+ People Who Made 2016 A Year To Remember

The 24-year-old transgender nail artist fighting transphobia one manicure at at time. Craggs, the founder of Nail Transphobia, travels the country doing people’s nails for free and talking to them about her experience of being transgender.“This gives me the chance to sit down with someone who has usually never met a trans person before but probably has a lot of misconceptions about us. I get the chance to bond with them while I paint their nails - they can ask me questions and I can teach them how to be an ally,” she wrote in a blog for HuffPost UK Craggs came out three years ago. She said: “I soon realised that just because I was ready to accept myself, that didn’t mean the rest of the world was, and as expected my life became a lot harder with verbal, sexual and physical assault becoming a normal part of my everyday life as a trans person.”