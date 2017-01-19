One in eight lesbian, gay and bi-sexual people would be uncomfortable coming out to managers at work, a major new survey has found.
The survey by LGBT charity Stonewall also found one in five trans people wouldn’t feel comfortable disclosing their gender identity to any colleagues.
The findings were part of Stonewall’s annual survey for its Top 100 Employers list for 2017, which named Lloyds Banking Group as the most inclusive employer in Britain for gay, lesbian, bi-sexual and transgender people.
The annual survey had replies from more than 92,000 people, a huge increase on the 60,000 respondents in 2016. Stonewall said it had been “one of the largest national employment surveys in Britain”.
The respondents were asked about their employers’ attitudes towards workplace culture, diversity, and inclusion.
The survey also revealed that 43% of trans people wouldn’t feel comfortable disclosing their gender identity to any customers, clients, or service users at work.
Only 23% of bi-sexual staff said they saw bi role models at work, compared to 32% of trans respondents who saw trans role models, 53% of lesbians who saw lesbian role models and 63% of gay men who saw gay male role models.
Ruth Hunt, Stonewall’s chief executive, said: “We’ve learned over the last year that nothing is certain – and this extends to human rights.
“Corporate organisations have the power to influence this and protect LGBT people, and so it is reassuring to see so many private firms represented in our Top 10 and Top 100.”
Stonewall’s Top 100 has no media companies, nor any travel or construction firms, while businesses working technology, retail and leisure and arts “are all underrepresented”, Stonewall said.
Legal, education, government and banking and finance are the most represented sectors in the Top 100.
Lloyds Banking Group, which came second in the 2016 list, was praised for launching a new colleague volunteering programme and forming official partnerships with LGBT charities, Stonewall said.
These partnerships include trans youth charity Mermaids, elder LGBT organisation Opening Doors London and the Albert Kennedy Trust, for homeless LGBT youth.
Lloyds staff volunteered more than 1,000 hours and raising £30,000 for them throughout the year.
The company also supported Bi Awareness Day and Transgender Day of Visibility, with new training tools, social media campaigns, and flew the bisexual flag and transgender flags at 35 of its key sites.
Hunt added: “Lloyds Banking Group is a trailblazer for lesbian, gay, bi and trans equality, and an example of a business that consistently ensures that all staff feel empowered and supported, no matter who they are.”
António Horta Osório, chief executive of Lloyds Banking Group, said: “We are honoured to be recognised by Stonewall as the leading employer for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people.
“Lloyds Banking Group is committed to supporting diversity in its workforce so that we can harness all of the qualities and talents of our colleagues to achieve our aim of helping Britain prosper.”
Law firm Pinsent Masons came second, up from fifth in 2016, followed by bank J.P. Morgan, which came 41st in 2016.
The Top 100 Employers list, is compiled from submissions to the Workplace Equality Index.
This year, 439 organisations took part in the Index, the highest number in its 12-year history.