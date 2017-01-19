One in eight lesbian, gay and bi-sexual people would be uncomfortable coming out to managers at work, a major new survey has found. The survey by LGBT charity Stonewall also found one in five trans people wouldn’t feel comfortable disclosing their gender identity to any colleagues. The findings were part of Stonewall’s annual survey for its Top 100 Employers list for 2017, which named Lloyds Banking Group as the most inclusive employer in Britain for gay, lesbian, bi-sexual and transgender people.

Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA Archive Stonewall's survey asked 92,000 people about their employers

The annual survey had replies from more than 92,000 people, a huge increase on the 60,000 respondents in 2016. Stonewall said it had been “one of the largest national employment surveys in Britain”. The respondents were asked about their employers’ attitudes towards workplace culture, diversity, and inclusion. The survey also revealed that 43% of trans people wouldn’t feel comfortable disclosing their gender identity to any customers, clients, or service users at work. Only 23% of bi-sexual staff said they saw bi role models at work, compared to 32% of trans respondents who saw trans role models, 53% of lesbians who saw lesbian role models and 63% of gay men who saw gay male role models. Ruth Hunt, Stonewall’s chief executive, said: “We’ve learned over the last year that nothing is certain – and this extends to human rights. “Corporate organisations have the power to influence this and protect LGBT people, and so it is reassuring to see so many private firms represented in our Top 10 and Top 100.”

Matt Crossick - PA Images via Getty Images Lloyds Banking Group topped the list