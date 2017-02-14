Hundreds of MPs have woken up this morning to Valentine’s Day cards from LGBT students demanding compulsory sex and relationships education in schools.

These ‘secret admirers’ are asking politicians including Jeremy Corbyn, Justine Greening and Iain Duncan Smith to back an amendment that would see all teens receive “age-appropriate”, religiously diverse and LGBT-inclusive lessons.

Under current government guidelines - which were last updated in 2000 - only state schools are required to teach students about the biology of sex, leaving thousands of children at academies, private schools and free schools in the dark.