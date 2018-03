It’s official, wedding season is upon us for another year, and we all get to celebrate love being absolutely (tear-inducingly) beautiful.

But, as anyone who has ever tried to buy an LGBT wedding card in a high street shop before can attest, getting your hands on anything without a heterosexual couple plastered on the front is like finding the holy grail.

So to save you the hard work we’ve decided to round up the best ones that the internet has to offer.