LGBT People Forced To Go Through 'Second Coming Out' When Their Partner Dies

“After your wife dies it feels like all you do is tell people your wife is dead,” says Joanna Sedley-Burke, 49, who lost her wife Paula, 45, to undiagnosed pneumonia in April 2017. “People assume you are straight but you constantly have to say, no, I meant my wife. It is exhausting.” Joanna lives in the home she shared with Paula in North Stifford, Essex, near to the Basildon hospital where her partner of 20 years died unexpectedly less than a year ago. Being LGBT has compounded the pain of her grief, she explains. She feels like she has to “come out all over again”. And she isn’t alone. A member of a bereavement counselling Facebook group, set up by WAY Widowed And Young for people under 50 who have lost a partner, Joanna has found other same-sex widows experiencing this second coming out period.

Paula (left) and Joanna Sedley Burke

A 2016 study, published in the Palliative Medicine journal, found that LGBT couples experience additional “stressors” during bereavement such as homophobia, failure to acknowledge the relationship, legal and financial issues and the ‘shadow’ of HIV. Jonathan David Brown, 34, who lost his husband Martin, 36, three years ago when he suffered a heart attack caused by arterial sclerosis, says the lack of community has been a struggle. “Because same-sex marriage is relatively new, most gay people who are married have still got their husband or wife. There are only a few who have been bereaved.” “There are fewer people going through this process and there is less support,” says Joanna, who contacted Stonewall in the aftermath of her wife’s death but was told there was nowhere they could recommend to help. “Nothing can prepare you for the death of your soul mate.” HuffPost UK contacted Stonewall for statistics on the number of people affected by this issue but a spokesperson said they didn’t have any.

Jonathan (left) and Martin Brown

Both Paula and Martin died unexpectedly, although Paula had been ill for many years - forced to retire from her career as a Microsoft software engineer when diagnosed with an autoimmune disease. Whereas Martin, an NHS mental health nurse “died out of the blue” in the middle of the night when he had a heart attack next to Jonathan in bed. “The police man gave me his wedding ring and I had to sign for it. He told me where Martin’s going, you can’t have any jewellery.”

The police man gave me his wedding ring and I had to sign for it. He told me where Martin’s going, you can’t have any jewellery...” Jonathan

It was only in April 2017 that those in civil partnerships were given access to government bereavement support payments, and today couples co-habiting are still are not permitted them. Luckily in Joanna and Martin’s case both couples were married (and Joanna says most of her personal affairs had joint names assigned to them). Martin also receives his husband’s NHS pension payments. “I had people asking was she my daughter or mother when presented with the death certificate,” says Joanna. “A client at work said - I didn’t know you were gay. And even the hospital referred to me as husband at one point in the medical notes. “Being gay in this situation for me feels different, whether that is politically correct to say it I guess doesn’t matter,” adds Joanna.

Joanna and Paula at their wedding ceremony, The Ritz, 2006