Gay Asylum Seekers Deported To Homophobic Countries And Told To 'Act Straight', Says SNP

Theresa May’s Government stands accused of persecuting LBGTI asylum seekers by deporting them to homophobic countries with the advice to “act straight”.

SNP MP Joanna Cherry used PMQs to say the Home Office deported gay people to countries like Afghanistan, Iran and Cameroon and told them to deny themselves an openly LGBT life.

The SNP called on the PM to offer assurances this would never happen again.

Cherry told the Commons: “We can all agree that no one should ever be persecuted on account of their sexuality. Last week, at the Pink News awards, the Prime Minister said that we had come a long way on LGBT+ rights, but there is still much more to do.

“Can I ask her to start that remaining work today by promising that never again will the Home Office deport LGBT asylum seekers to countries where they are likely to be persecuted with the instruction that they ‘pretend to be straight’.”

May said the Home Office treated cases with “the sensitivity that is appropriate” but did not answer Cherry’s question directly.