He had organised the trip for around 18 people ahead of his brother’s wedding in March.

Liam Colgan was last seen in the early hours of Saturday morning in the German city.

Concern is growing for a Scottish man who went missing in Hamburg during his brother’s stag do.

The 29-year-old has not been seen since 1.30am on Saturday in the Hamborger Veermaster bar in the Reeperbahn area.

Police became involved in the search when he failed to show up for activities on the Saturday afternoon.

Alan Pearson, who was on the trip, told BBC Radio Scotland: “It was towards the end of the night that Liam became separated from the group, but nobody realised at the time, given the nature of the event. It was hard to keep tabs on everyone.

“Having retraced our steps and spoken to bar staff in the last bar he was seen in, we understand that he left a few minutes before the rest of the group.”

He added: “He’s not done anything like this before. You might often hear in appeals like this that the behaviour is completely out of character and that is absolutely the truth in this case.

“When he didn’t turn up for activities he had planned in the afternoon we knew something was amiss there so we pressed the police to assist and were eventually able to get an investigation started on Sunday morning.”