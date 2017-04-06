Liam Fox came to the aid of a baby suffering a seizure on an plane, it has been revealed.

The Sun reported that while the international trade secretary was en route to the Philippines earlier this week, flight attendants put out an emergency call for any doctors on the plane to make themselves known.

A nine-month-old baby was suffering from a febrile convulsion which Fox, who worked as a GP for a decade before entering the world of politics, diagnosed quickly.