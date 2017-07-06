Liam Fox: Media Would Rather See Britain Fail Than Brexit Succeed

Liam Fox launched another attack on the BBC today as he accused some media outlets of wanting Britain to “fail” after Brexit.

Speaking in the Commons this morning, the International Trade Secretary singled out the BBC for criticism, claiming any positive economic news was always reported with the caveat “despite Brexit”.

His comments come less than two weeks after fellow Cabinet Minister Andrea Leadsom suggested journalists should be “patriotic” when it comes to quizzing the Government over its Brexit plans.

Fox made the remarks after Tory MP Nigel Evans asked him about the reporting of potential trade deals after Brexit.

“Every time I open a newspaper or listen to the radio or TV,” said Evans, “the story is done very negatively, as if it’s going to be possible for us to do these trade deals. Does he feel that it’s both wrong and undermines the work that he’s doing?”

Fox replied: “It does appear that some elements of our media would rather see Britain fail than Brexit succeed.

“I cannot recall a single time in recent times when I have seen good economic news that the BBC didn’t describe as ‘despite Brexit’.”