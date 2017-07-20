Liam Fox Claims UK Could 'Survive' Without EU Trade Deal After Brexit

Liam Fox has said the United Kingdom could “survive” without a new free trade deal with the European Union after Brexit.

The international trade secretary today claimed a deal with Brussels would be “one of the easiest in human history” to achieve, but suggested he did not believe it to be vital.

Chancellor Philip Hammond has said failing the secure a deal would be “a very, very bad outcome”.

Fox, one of the leading Brexiteers in Cabinet, also admitted a transition phase agreement could be needed as the UK exited the EU.

Amid Tory party infighting, Fox told BBC Radio 4′s Today programme he “wouldn’t predict anything in the future” when asked if he would still have his job in a years time.

And while he gave his support to Theresa May, he would only say it was “likely” that she would remain prime minister until the end of the parliament.