Liam Fox: No 'Final Answer' On Irish Border Until Brexit Trade Talks Begin

The row over the UK’s post-Brexit border with Ireland intensified today as politicians from both countries set out contrasting views just weeks before a crunch summit.

The UK is pushing for phase one of the Brexit negotiations to be concluded at a meeting in Brussels in December – including the issue of how to operate the Northern Ireland/Ireland border.

But in an interview with The Observer on Sunday, Ireland’s EU Commissioner warned Dublin would “continue to play tough to the end” over the issue as he called on Theresa May to keep Northern Ireland in the customs union in order to prevent a hard border.

International Trade Secretary Liam Fox doubled down on the UK’s position, repeating that the UK would be leaving the single market and customs union after Brexit – but insisting there would be no hard border on the island of Ireland.

Fox added that it was impossible to fully solve the Irish border issue until the nature of the trade deal between the UK and the EU was completed – something which won’t happen unless Ireland’s government give the go ahead in December.