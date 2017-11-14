Liam Fox’s Whitehall department has come under fire after tweeting a link to a report by pro-Brexit economists that attacked Philip Hammond’s Treasury and the UK’s budget watchdog.

The Department for International Trade promoted claims by the Economists for Free Trade group that Britain could look forward to a £135bn windfall after it quits the EU.

But the story included claims by Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg that official growth forecasts were based on “false assumptions” of the Treasury and that the outlook for the public finances is “much better” than the independent Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has predicted.

The EFT – headed by Professor Patrick Minford – urged the Government to bring down trade barriers with the rest of the world while reducing the burden of regulation and taxation on firms and individuals.

The DiT deleted its tweet after a backlash that included claims from Labour’s Chuka Umunna that Dr Fox’s department was undermining the Treasury and the independent OBR.