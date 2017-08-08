Liam Gallagher Is In No Rush To Film A ‘Carpool Karaoke’ With ‘K***head’ James Corden

With a back catalogue as big and wide ranging as Oasis’s is, the Gallagher brothers would be ripe for James Corden’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’ - but don’t expect to catch Liam on there any time soon.

That’s because he reckons James a “knobhead”, and described him as “that fat bloke from ‘Kevin And Perry’”.

PA Wire/PA Images Liam Gallagher

In an interview with GQ, the singer was asked if he would ever appear as a guest on the sketch from James’s US chat show ‘The Late Late Show’.

“No, thank you very much,” he replied. “No fucking chance mate. With that fat bloke from ‘Kevin and Perry’?”

Liam’s partner Debbie Gwyther then interrupted to correct him, saying: “It’s called ‘Gavin And Stacey’ and you’ve never watched it.”

“I don’t need to watch it to know I won’t like it,” he concluded.

“James Corden is a knobhead.”

Charming.

CBS Liam won't be taking a spin with James Corden any time soon

James recently welcomed Katy Perry aboard, where she opened up about her feud with Taylor Swift, while Harry Styles took part to promote his last single ‘Sign Of The Times’.

While Liam is no fan of ‘Carpool Karaoke’, he did recently reveal an unlikely reality TV addiction, when he admitted he couldn’t tear himself away from ‘Love Island’ to properly enjoy Glastonbury.

