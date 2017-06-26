‘Love Island’ fever may currently be gripping the nation, but one person we never expected to be a fan of the reality show is Liam Gallagher.

Turns out we were wrong, though, as the former Oasis frontman is so addicted to the antics unfolding in the Spanish villa that he even skipped parts of Glastonbury to catch up on it.

NurPhoto via Getty Images Liam Gallagher skipped parts of Glastonbury to watch 'Love Island'

During an interview with BBC Radio 2′s Jo Whiley, Liam admitted he hadn’t seen many of the acts at the festival, as he’d been glued to ITV2.

“I watched Dizzee Rascal’s set from my room yesterday, and then I watched ‘Love Island’” he said. “That’s where it’s at. That’s what goes on man.”

When Jo expressed her disbelief at him being a fan of the Caroline Flack-fronted series, Liam explained: “I’ve had four years of doing nothing, you know what I mean? I’ve gotta do something and I’ve gone to the dark side, and ‘Love Island’ it is.”

ITV 'Love Island' fever is currently gripping the nation

Liam was just one of the performers at this year’s Glastonbury, taking to the Other Stage on Saturday evening.

‘Love Island’ airs nightly at 9pm on ITV2.

