The former Oasis star took to the stage in front a sold-out crowd at the city’s O2 Ritz venue, and the most stirring moment of the night came as he closed the set with a moving rendition of ‘Live Forever’:

Liam paid tribute to the victims in a number of ways and NME reports that he had 22 candles - one for each victim - on stage, while the proceeds will be donated to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.

He also declared “normal business has resumed” as he began the hour-long set, while his a capella version of ‘Live Forever’ was part of an encore that began when the crowd chanted: “Stand up for the 22.”

Fans who were in attendance at Ariana’s Manchester Arena gig can register for free tickets , while the proceeds from the rest will go to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, which was set up by the Manchester City Council in partnership with the British Red Cross.

Blur Terry O'Neill via Getty Images For most, Blur was the epitome of Britpop. Their playful and intelligent hits were anthems for Generation Y. In 1995, they won the 'Battle of Britpop', beating Oasis to No.1 with 'Country House'. They reformed last year to create The Magic Whip, a critically acclaimed album that earned them a Brit Award nomination. While all members of the band have led colourful careers post-Blur, non were more surprising than drummer, Dave Rowntree. After owning his own animation company for a number of years, Rowntree went back to school to study law, and is now a qualified solicitor. Rock and roll. “Haven't I wasted my life? Hasn't it all been rather trivial? Hitting things for a living, isn't that rather stupid?” - Dave Rowntree

Suede Dave Tonge via Getty Images After meeting whilst studying at UCL, Brett Anderson and Justine Frischmann formed Suede in 1989. The pair dated until Frischmann left the band to form Elastica in 1992. Once managed by Ricky Gervais, their first album 'Suede', entered the UK charts at No.1. Following critical and commercial praise, the band went on to do a European tour. However tensions began to rise between frontman Brett Anderson and guitarist Bernard Butler, and in 1994 Butler left the band. Suede continued without him, whilst Butler went on to great success as a producer working with artist like Paloma Faith, Kate Nash, Duffy, and Frankie & The Heartstrings. "They were very cool, very in-their-own-world. And I wasn't." – Brett Anderson

Elastica Mick Hutson via Getty Images Arguably the queen of Britpop, Justine Frischmann formed Elastica in in 1992. Their first LP became the fastest selling debut album in history, beating Britpop rivals Oasis, who had previously set the record with 'Definitely Maybe'. Frischman also had a long-standing relationship with Blur frontman Damon Albarn. It was believed that their relationship heavily influenced Albarn’s song writing, in particular on the album '13'. After 9 years of fronting the band, Frischmann moved to Colorado to study visual arts at Naropa University. She also co-presented a BBC series called 'Dreamspaces', and co-wrote an album with her old flat mate, MIA. Now a respected artist, the Volta NY is exhibiting a solo show of her paintings this year, from the 13th April – 28th of May. “I just thought it was better to be Pete Best than Linda McCartney” - Justine Frischmann

Kenickie Martyn Goodacre via Getty Images Now a presenter, author, radio DJ and comedian, Lauren Laverne was once the lead lyricist and guitarist of Kenickie; the pop punk band from Sunderland. The band was most noted for it’s minor hit of 'In Your Car', which reached No.24 in the UK singles chart. Although they weren’t as musically successful as their Britpop peers, Kenickie had a strong cult following for their outspoken opinions and adolescent vulnerability. Courtney Love described the band as a “big, raw-boned bunch of sex”. Laverne has remained in the spotlight since Kenickie’s disbandment in 1998. Her candid opinions have made her a popular media personality. As well as hosting BBC Radio 6 Music, she has written a novel, appeared on a number of quiz shows, and last year launched The Pool, an online platform for women who are ‘too busy to browse’. “The Britpop mania was the last gasp of that big band movement where people really got behind artists and stuck to one type of music.” – Lauren Laverne