Liam Payne has revealed the real reason behind his newborn son’s name.
The 23-year-old said it was his partner Cheryl’s choice to name their first child Bear due to its uniqueness.
“The reason she chose Bear in the end was because Bear is a name that when you leave a room you won’t forget,” he said during a radio interview in the US, according to The Sun.
“And I like that. When I look at him he is Bear.”
Payne continued: “To be honest at first I wasn’t having it, I didn’t understand it and I wasn’t sure.
“Now I look at him and he is Bear. It’s mad.”
He previously told The Sun he was more into traditional names, while Cheryl wanted a “unique, original” name that people would remember.
“It was her choice,” he said. “I wasn’t going to fight her about it, she’s the one who’s done all the work, isn’t she?”
Payne also recently revealed his son’s middle name to a group of One Direction fans in Boston, where he has been promoting his solo music.
The new dad reportedly revealed his son’s middle name is Grey - Bear Grey Payne.
Twitter users weren’t best pleased with the middle name choice.
