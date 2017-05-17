Liam Payne has revealed the real reason behind his newborn son’s name.

The 23-year-old said it was his partner Cheryl’s choice to name their first child Bear due to its uniqueness.

“The reason she chose Bear in the end was because Bear is a name that when you leave a room you won’t forget,” he said during a radio interview in the US, according to The Sun.

“And I like that. When I look at him he is Bear.”