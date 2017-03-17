Liam Payne has opened up about his relationship with Cheryl for the first time, and we think it’s safe to say he’s rather smitten with the former Girls Aloud star. The loved-up One Direction star described Cheryl as his ‘dream girl’ in a new interview with Rollacoaster magazine but admitted he’s still learning a thing or two about being in a relationship.

Rollacoaster

He told the magazine: “This is the thing. In a non-cliché way, it’s weird waking up every day and literally living out your dream. You wake up in the most beautiful places. “Obviously I have the most ­beautiful girlfriend in the world and she’s absolutely amazing. She’s been my dream girl since I was younger. She’s so ace.” The 23-year-old first met Cheryl when he auditioned in front of her at the age of 14 on the 2008 series of ‘X Factor’. He then went on to meet Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik and Niall Horan who were put together for the show to form One Direction, and the rest is pop music history. Story continues after the video...

Despite his huge worldwide success with the boyband, Liam, who is about to embark on a solo career, admits he has learned a lot from Cheryl, who has been in the music industry for almost 15 years. “She is a wonderful, wonderful person and it’s amazing to have someone who can relate to so much of things — someone who’s taken greater steps than me,” he says. “Her solo career was ­amazing. She’s been in the ­industry for 14 years now. “She fully supports me. We’re super happy. It’s a very personal, precious time for us. I’m still ­learning. I’m only 23.”

Gisela Schober via Getty Images

Liam also revealed that Donald Trump once threw him and the rest of 1D out of his hotel when they refused a private audience with his daughter. “Donald Trump ­actually kicked us out of his hotel once. You wouldn’t believe it,” he revealed. “It was about [meeting] his daughter. He phoned up our manager and we were asleep. He said, ‘Well, wake them up’ and I was like ‘No’ and then he wouldn’t let us use the underground garage. “Obviously in New York we can’t really go outside. New York is ruthless for us. So he was like, ‘OK, then I don’t want you in my hotel.’ So we had to leave.” Last month, Cheryl finally ended months of speculation by confirming her pregnancy. The singer proudly showed off her bump for a L’Oréal photo-shoot, the day after the Brit Awards. Preview copies of Rollacoaster will be exclusively available from the Wonderland Shop - 192 Piccadilly, London, W1J 9ET and also from www.wonderlandshop.com