Liam Payne Borrows Cheryl's £1,285 Trousers, Rocks Gender Neutral Fashion

Liam Payne wore a pair of women’s trousers during his promotional tour in the US, making an insouciantly cool gender neutral fashion statement.

The trousers, belonging to his partner Cheryl, were part of Payne’s ensemble as he visited Music Choice in New York City on Tuesday 16 May.

When asked about his style choices, Payne told The Sun:

“I just went and started shopping and my missus is a fashionista… these are actually her trousers.”