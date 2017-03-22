All Sections
    22/03/2017 10:08 GMT

    Liam Payne's Fans Think There's Something Major Missing From Rollercoaster Magazine's Cover Photo

    🤔

    Liam Payne’s latest cover shoot for U.K fashion magazine, Rollercoaster, has sent his fans into a frenzy for all the wrong reasons. 

    The One Direction member, who has recently embarked on a solo career, shared the photo with his 13 million Instagram followers - with some calling it a Photoshop fail due to his missing nipples. 

    Payne, who looks like he’s squaring up to the camera, along with the tagline of “No pain, no gain”, has no nipples in sight. 

    📸

    A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on

    Fans of the musician shared their thoughts on Twitter:

    “We should trend missing nipple instead of Amen Liam Payne,” one wrote. 

    Another fan also complained that both Payne’s abs and nipples were missing:

    “Bring his nipple and abs back,” they wrote. 

    But photographer Buzz White, took to Instagram to share the untouched image:

    “For all those that are quick to pass comments on my Liam Payne cover for Rollercoaster Magazine regarding the over use of retouching,” White wrote.

    “As you can see from the before and after shots that no removal of the nipple has occurred. It’s merely down to the angle of how it was shot. 

    “For those of you that miss the nipple keep eyes peeled for the issue in April, #freethenipple and enjoy your weekend.” 

