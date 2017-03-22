Liam Payne’s latest cover shoot for U.K fashion magazine, Rollercoaster, has sent his fans into a frenzy for all the wrong reasons.

The One Direction member, who has recently embarked on a solo career, shared the photo with his 13 million Instagram followers - with some calling it a Photoshop fail due to his missing nipples.

Payne, who looks like he’s squaring up to the camera, along with the tagline of “No pain, no gain”, has no nipples in sight.