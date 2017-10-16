After five weeks of dark and intense drama, ITV’s hit thriller ‘Liar’ reaches its conclusion on Monday (16 October) night.

Viewers will be tuning in to see Andrew Earlham finally get his comeuppance for raping Laura Nielson and Vanessa Harmon, but as he’s already escaped justice many times, something tells us there are a few more twists in this tale yet to come.

However, bosses do have the important job of answering a series of burning questions that have been thrown up over the course of the six-part series, in order to provide a satisfying ending...

Does Tom have a dark side?