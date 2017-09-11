Here is everything you need to know about ITV’s latest thriller drama, ‘Liar’...

What is ‘Liar’ about?

‘Liar’ has been pitched as a tense thriller, telling the story of a possible date rape, through two fundamentally conflicting recollections of one night, in a way which the writers are hoping will “challenge and surprise audiences”.

Viewers will be introduced to characters of Laura Nielson - a newly-single teacher - and Andrew Earlham - a widower and renowned surgeon whose son is a pupil at Laura’s school.

An initial attraction leads to a date, but their meeting will have far-reaching consequences on each other and their families, when Andrew is accused of rape.

A synopsis for the series reads: “Truth and consequences go hand-in-hand in a tense and gripping thriller that examines both sides of a relationship and both sides of the truth. Are there really two sides to every story?

″‘Liar’ explores the devastating cost of deceit on both the couple and their

friends and family, as secrets and lies are laid bare…”

Who is in the cast?

Joanne Froggatt as Laura Nielson

ITV

When we first meet popular school teacher Laura, her ex-boyfriend Tom has just moved out and she is starting life again as a single woman, but a date with the handsome father of one of her pupils soon turns her life on its head, as she becomes embroiled in a bitter battle for the truth with Andrew.

Where have you seen Joanne before? Joanne previously appeared in ‘Coronation Street’ from 1997 to 1998 as teen mum Zoe Tattersall. However, her most famous role is that of Anna Bates in ‘Downton Abbey’.

Ioan Gruffudd as Andrew Earlham

ITV

Andrew is a well-respected cardiac surgeon at Broadhill Hospital. Recently widowed, Andrew arranges a date with in Laura, who teaches his teenage son,

Luke, but when Laura’s account of events turns out to be wildly different to his, his perfect world begins collapsing around him.

Where have you seen Ioan before? He is probably best known to TV viewers for his role as Lt. Horatio Hornblower in the ITV series ‘Hornblower’, which ran from 1998 to 2003. But his biggest role is undoubtedly as Mister Fantastic in the ‘Fantastic Four’ film series.

Zoe Tapper as Katy Sutcliffe

ITV

Katy is Laura’s sister to whom she is very close. Described as smart, frank and upbeat, Katy is responsible for setting up Laura with Andrew - something which could end up dividing the sisters. But she’s also hiding a secret of her own, which could threaten her marriage to Liam.

Where have you seen Katy before? You may recognise Katy from her role as Dr. Anya Raczynski in 2008 series ‘Survivors’, and from the first series of ‘Mr Selfridge’ where she played Ellen Love.

Richie Campbell as Liam Sutcliffe

ITV

A loving husband to Katy, Liam becomes suspicious when she starts behaving strangely, and begins to question his own actions, and whether he can still be a good man.

Where have you seen Ritchie before? He is best known for his comedic turn as local bully Tyrone in British film ‘Anuvahood’, and as Ndale Kayuni in ‘Waterloo Road’.

Warren Brown as Tom Bailey

ITV

Tom is Laura’s ex-boyfriend and local police officer, who is described as being passionate and impulsive, with a quick temper and tendency to bend the rules.

Still protective of Laura, he soon becomes embroiled in hers and Andrew’s case, and his fight for her lays bare his own web of lies.

Where have you seen Warren before? Warren has appeared in a plethora of British dramas and sitcoms including, ‘Shameless’ as Donny Maguire, ‘Hollyoaks’ as Andy Holt’, ‘Grownups’ as Alex, and ‘Luther’ as DS Justin Ripley.

Shelley Conn as DI Vanessa Harmon

ITV

DI Harmon is assigned Laura and Andrew’s case to investigate, but her weariness with the system begins to have an impact on her judgment. Without realising it, her emotional involvement brings her into dangerous proximity to the very criminals she works so hard to bring to justice.

Where have you seen Shelley before? Shelley is best known in the UK for her role as Jessica Fraser in BBC drama ‘Mistresses’, but has also starred in the likes of ‘Mersey Beat’, ‘Down To Earth’ and US TV series ‘Terra Nova’.

Who is it written by?

‘Liar’ is penned by the brothers behind hit BBC One drama ‘The Missing’, Jack and Harry Williams.

In a bizarre twist of fate, the pair will be going up against themselves in the Monday night schedule, as their other new series ‘Rellik’ is also airing on BBC One at the same time.

Mark Milan via Getty Images

However, they warned fans to expect something totally different to what they may have seen from them before, adding: “We’d done a lot of dramas with complicated structures and shifting timelines and wanted to try something that was a bit simpler and a bit more character-focused in some ways.”

When is it on?

‘Liar’ is a six-part series, beginning on Monday 11 September at 9pm on ITV, airing in the same slot thereafter.

The Best Dramas So Far Of 2017