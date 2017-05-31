A song calling Prime Minister Theresa May a “liar” has soared up the music charts to become the most downloaded single on iTunes.
‘Liar Liar’ by Captain Ska was released on Friday and reached the number one spot on Tuesday.
Captain Ska thanked supporters on social media for their support in reaching the top spot on the influential chart.
But it is unlikely the song will be played on radio in the days before the General Election on June 8, due to impartiality rules.
The song features soundbites from May, with lyrics including: “She’s a liar liar, you can’t trust her, no, no, no.”
The Big Top 40 show on Heart and Capital FM has banned the song from being played.
A version of ‘Liar Liar’ was released in 2010, with a new edition recorded for the 2017 election.
A video for the re-released song on YouTube includes statistics on UK poverty levels and references to school and police cuts.
“We all know politicians like telling lies,” the song continues. “Big ones, little ones, porky pies.
“Saying they’re strong and stable won’t disguise, we’re still being taken for a ride.”
Captain Ska is a seven-piece band which describes its genre as “new wave political music”.
Jake, a member of Captain Ska, who chose not to provide his last name, told HuffPost UK earlier this week that it was “overwhelming” that the song was doing so well.
“Original music, and especially political music, doesn’t have traction any more. Everyone is totally over the moon with it,” he said.
All proceeds from the song between 26 May and 8 June will be split between food banks around the UK and The People’s Assembly Against Austerity, the track’s supporters.