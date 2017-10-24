‘Liar’ star Warren Brown has addressed the show’s recently-announced second series, admitting that he doesn’t know if he’ll be in it. The six-week series was a huge hit when it aired on ITV earlier this year, and as the credits rolled on the finale, bosses announced that we’ll be getting more episodes in 2018.

ITV Warren with Joanne Froggatt in 'Liar'

However, speaking to HuffPost UK on ‘BUILD’, Warren confessed that has no idea what’s actually happening next. “I can’t say anything,” he said. “I honestly don’t know... I don’t know whether they had always planned [for a second series] but obviously with the audience reaction...” Hinting that he may have other filming commitments when ‘Liar’ is being shot, Warren added: “We may be doing ‘Strike Back’ at the same time so I honestly don’t know how much my involvement will be if any.”

Steve Meddle/REX/Shutterstock Warren Brown