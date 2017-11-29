Lib Dem MP Claims £50bn Brexit 'Divorce' Bill Could Lead To Second Referendum

A Lib Dem MP hopes reports of a £50bn Brexit ‘divorce’ bill will lead to heightened calls for a second referendum.

Tom Brake, the party’s Brexit spokesperson, told a House of Lords committee ‘indications’ of the cost of the UK’s exit from the EU could bolster support for another vote.

Asked if a second referendum was likely, Brake said: “I hope so, and I hope that the announcement - albeit not a public announcement - but an indication that the settlement bill is of the order of £45 or £50bn that has been made today may also add to the demand.”

Downing Street has so far refused to confirm or deny reports that the final settlement will be between £42bn and £52bn, as part of an agreement-in-principle reportedly reached last week.

Shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer, who also gave evidence to the Lords committee, said he did not believe a re-run of last year’s vote would “take us very far” if the UK were to enter a two-year transitional period when it officially leaves the EU in March 2019.

“There are a number of legal problems with some of the propositions sometimes argued about,” the former Director of Public Prosecutions said.