Lib Dems Accuse Government Of Creating 'Ghettos Of Poverty'

Workers in the south east of England - the most well-off region in the country - earn up to 25% more than those across the rest of the UK, new research shows.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has produced a report on poverty, inequality and living standards, which shows that while the gap between the richest and poorest has narrowed, there are still huge disparities between regions.

Since the late 2000s the incomes of low-income households in London have risen by more 10%, while those of high-income households have fallen by the same amount.

But the average income in the west midlands is 25% lower than that in the south east, and average incomes in the south of England and Scotland have grown faster than in Britain as a whole over the last four decades.

The Lib Dems accused the government of creating “geographical ghettos of poverty” as the findings also show a quarter of poor children live in the 10% most deprived local authorities.