Lib Dems Call For Ban On Benefits Testing By Private Companies

Lib Dem MPs have called for a ban on private companies carrying out benefit eligibility tests on behalf of the government.

The party’s work and pensions spokesman Stephen Lloyd - who has a disability - has called for an immediate end to private sector involvement in tests for sick and disabled people, which he says have “undermined the principles of the welfare state established by Liberal reformer Sir William Beveridge”.

Despite receiving contracts for personal independence payment (PIP) tests and work capability assessments (WCA) worth hundreds of millions of pounds from the DWP, the Lib Dems say large multinationals including Atos, Capita and Maximus have consistently failed to meet government standards.

“Just over 70 years ago, the great Liberal reformer William Beveridge set out the foundational principles of our modern welfare state,” Eastbourne MP Lloyd told HuffPost UK.

“He called for a social contract between citizen and state, and a minimum standard below which no individual should ever fall.

“Today these principles are under threat from the privatisation of benefit tests, which continue to cause immeasurable suffering. While I am a strong believer in the benefits of a market economy, the profit motive has absolutely no place in determining the safety net for the most vulnerable.”