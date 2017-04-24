PA Wire/PA Images

Tim Farron has said if Donald Trump can become president of the United States, then the Lib Dems can unseat pro-Brexit Labour MP Kate Hoey in Vauxhall as “anything can happen in politics” now. Hoey is defending a sizable 12,708 majority in the south London seat. However 79% of her constituents voted ‘Remain’ at the EU referendum. The Lib Dems are running an explicitly pro-EU general election campaign with the promise of a second referendum and have their eyes set on taking out pro-Brexit MPs.

PA Archive/PA Images Nigel Farage and Kate Hoey on board a boat taking part in a Fishing for Leave pro-Brexit "flotilla" on the River Thames during the referendum campaign.

At the 2015 election Hoey won 25,778 votes. The Lib Dem candidate came fourth with just 3,312. But speaking at a campaign rally for the Lib Dem parliamentary candidate George Turner on Monday afternoon in the constituency, Farron said the last 12-months showed “anything can happen in politics”. “There may well be people who after the Brexit vote, after the Trump vote, they think at a time when anything can happen, then actually it will be the worst thing that can happen,” he said. “The Lib Dems are here to prove that at a time when anything can happen - just maybe the best thing can happen too.” The Lib Dem leader added that the “Ukip candidate here in Vauxhall is basically going to be Kate Hoey” given her prominent support for Brexit.

