Lib Dems Use Google Adverts To Claim Theresa May Is 'De Facto Ukip Leader'

The Lib Dems have placed adverts on Google that claim Theresa May is the “de facto leader of Ukip”.
When users search “who is the leader of Ukip” or “what party is Theresa May from” they are met with the following results.
Tim Farron’s party is running a overtly pro-EU campaign and hopes accusing the prime minister of adopting Ukip’s right-wing policies will help it win over more centrist voters.
The adverts link to a Lib Dem fundraising page which claims the “Conservatives have gladly absorbed the furthest extremes of the far right” and are “pandering to the most despicable attitudes bubbling under the surface of Britain”.
Elsewhere, a video of Labour supporters revealing they plan to vote Conservative because of Jeremy Corbyn has been found to be the most prominent advert being deployed by the Tories on Facebook.