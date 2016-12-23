Donald Trump’s tweets are mad - no one is disputing that.

When he’s not whinging like a small child about the latest publication to be anything other than worshipful about him he’s fanning the flames of World War 3.

But slightly out of sight, lurking amongst the replies is another world - the world of the Trump mug.

Take the President-Elect’s latest tweet.

The so-called "A" list celebrities are all wanting tixs to the inauguration, but look what they did for Hillary, NOTHING. I want the PEOPLE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2016

After this rather wonderful exchange...

@sosadtoday @realDonaldTrump he tried to book Jared from Subway — Brandon Stosuy (@brandonstosuy) December 23, 2016

@brandonstosuy @realDonaldTrump jared is djing my cremation that night — so sad today (@sosadtoday) December 23, 2016

@sosadtoday @realDonaldTrump DJ Eat Fresh knows his soft grunge — Brandon Stosuy (@brandonstosuy) December 23, 2016

... Comes the mug.

@brandonstosuy i just ordered this Amazing MUG of Donald Trump from >> https://t.co/qi7FpYpYlH

get for yourself now! — Veteran James 🐸 (@veteranjames1) December 23, 2016

Isn’t it just glorious. You can almost taste the swelling of patriotism stirring in your loins as you sip a caramel latte, your co-workers looking on in envy at your little slice of limited edition Americana.

You too could be just like Deplorable Anderson.

@veteranjames1 I just ordered this MUG!! here is my receipt!! pic.twitter.com/Xcs8qe2nuW — Deplorable Anderson (@pereiradearaujo) December 23, 2016

He’s got his receipt as proof! What a true patriot.

Veteran James approves and even has another suggested item, the classic avian combover Trump.

You know who should buy this?

@veteranjames1 Every American should get this!! — Alex Rae (@peapiepoebum) December 23, 2016

That’s right, every red-blooded American. If you don’t like caramel lattes you could just use it to store bullets.

The weird exchange between what are certainly bots but communicate in memes and phrases, continues.

And could a bot really come up with something as inspirationally awesome as this?

Possibly.

Also, what the fuck is an “over comb”?

@veteranjames1 trump is among the best leaders!! — Alex Rae (@peapiepoebum) December 23, 2016

@peapiepoebum trump is going to over comb!! — Deplorable Anderson (@pereiradearaujo) December 23, 2016

Ooh, here it is again.

Well said Mr Calm.

Bots aside, the tweets receive a remarkable number of likes and retweets, at least some of which are real people.

Twitter

And if Trump standing on a tank isn’t your bag then how about the now classic “LIBERAL TEARS” mug.

@justinhendrix 💥💥HAHA reading this while sipping coffee frm LIBERAL TEARS mug 😉> https://t.co/iiIpAdpV8t Trump WON THRICE! Keep 😭😭 libs — Celeste Dr 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 (@8cgdz) December 22, 2016

Again, stock response.

@8cgdz HAHA ordered as Christmas gifts for the fam! 🎄🎅 Thanks for sharing the link! pic.twitter.com/SbfmeMQrzd — 🇺🇸 Scott 🇺🇸 (@comhuakenear) December 22, 2016

But occasionally the mug trading sparks some heated debate.

@JewettCheung Made in Russia!? Y'all getting them in Russian as well.. right? 😂🐸🐸💥 — Linda Betty (@LindaBe32397560) December 22, 2016

@LindaBe32397560 Nope! They're 100% American 🇺🇸 just like the Uranium that was sold to Russia by Hillary! #Fact 📎📎😭😭🍼🍼🍼 — 🇺🇸 Scott 🇺🇸 (@comhuakenear) December 22, 2016

@comhuakenear @LindaBe32397560 You poor dear, spreading a lie and showing your ignorance at the same time. Sad! — Frank Funaro (@FrankFunaro) December 22, 2016

@FrankFunaro @comhuakenear @LindaBe32397560 a lie? Research uranium one and podesta group. Research uranium one and state department. — BustedBoomer (@ABustedBoomer) December 23, 2016

Chill dudes, it’s just a mug.

@8cgdz please sit your self down pic.twitter.com/pjkwu4E8Kx — edward david porter (@thedcneking) December 23, 2016

Anyway, if you’ve ordered one of these mugs please do get in touch.