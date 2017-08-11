AQUARIUS, Mediterranean Sea - The Libyan Navy has ordered foreign ships to stay out of search and rescue zones off the country’s coast, just days after footage emerged of a coast guard vessel firing warning shots at an NGO vessel.

During a press conference in Tripoli on Thursday officials said only those with authorisation from Libyan authorities would be allowed to enter.

General Ayoub Qassem, said: “We want to send out a clear message to all those who infringe Libyan sovereignty and lack respect for the coast guard and navy.”

He added the measure was aimed at “NGOs which pretend to want to rescue illegal migrants and carry out humanitarian actions”.

The announcement comes as the situation in the Mediterranean becomes increasingly fraught as charities such as Save the Children and SOS Méditerranée clash with authorities over migrant rescues.

The European Commission (EC), Frontex and the Libyan and Italian Governments are all working to curb people-smuggling and trafficking along the so-called Central Mediterranean route.

This includes training of Libyan personnel who crew boats supplied by the Italian Government, millions of Euros given to EC development programmes in the area and an Italian naval mission to assist the Libyan coast guard.

The situation escalated earlier this week when a Libyan patrol vessel fired warning shots from automatic rifles at a ship operated by Proactiva Open Arms.