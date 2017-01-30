A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering his wife with a “bladed weapon” following an early morning incident at a Lidl carpark in Birmingham.

West Midlands Police arrested a 42-year-old man around 5am on Monday after his wife’s body was found on Mackadown Lane, Tile Cross.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Joyce said officers “traced” a vehicle to the car park around 4.45am and “found a man and a woman inside”.

“Tragically the woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was arrested on suspicion of her murder. While her identity is yet to be confirmed, at this stage we believe her to be the arrested man’s wife,” he said.