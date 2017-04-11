All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • NEWS
    11/04/2017 14:01 BST | Updated 13/04/2017 15:13 BST

    Lidl Easter Opening Times 2017 And Hours For Aldi This Bank Holiday Weekend

    Supermarket opening hours are reduced over the Easter weekend

    The Easter weekend may not be the best time to go shopping, but if it has to happen, it pays to be prepared.

    Budget supermarkets Lidl and Aldi will be operating on special timetables for the holiday so make a note of these times and don’t get caught out.   

     

    Lidl opening hours

    Good Friday: Open as normal in England, Wales and Scotland. Due to licensing laws, the following stores will close at 22.30pm: Hanwell, Cricklewood, Edgware and Walthamstow.

    Easter Saturday: Open as normal in England, Wales and Scotland.

    Easter Sunday: Closed in England and Wales, open as normal in Scotland.

    Easter Monday: Open as normal in England, Wales and Scotland.

    Lidl Store website

     

    Aldi opening hours

    Good Friday: 08.00 – 22.00

    Easter Saturday: 08.00 – 22.00

    Easter Sunday: Closed.

    Easter Monday: 08.00 – 22.00

    Aldi store website

     

    Easter Opening times for supermarkets & DIY stores across the UK

    Wickes

    Good Friday, Easter Saturday, Easter Monday: 06.30 – 21.00 – check online for local restrictions.

    Easter Sunday: Closed. Scotland stores open as usual from 09.00 – 18.00.

    Homebase

    Good Friday: 07.00 – 21.00.

    Easter Saturday: 07.00 – 20.00.

    Easter Sunday: Closed in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, normal opening hours for Scotland and Eire.

    Easter Monday: 07.00 – 20.00.

    B&Q

    Good Friday: All stores open at usual time, all closing at 20.00.

    Easter Saturday: All stores open as usual.

    Easter Sunday: All stores in England, Wales, Northern Ireland, Isle of Man and Channel Islands closed. All stores in Scotland open as usual.

    Easter Monday: All stores open at usual time, all closing at 20.00.

    MORE:newsEasteraldilidl

    Conversations