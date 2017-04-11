The Easter weekend may not be the best time to go shopping, but if it has to happen, it pays to be prepared.
Budget supermarkets Lidl and Aldi will be operating on special timetables for the holiday so make a note of these times and don’t get caught out.
Lidl opening hours
Good Friday: Open as normal in England, Wales and Scotland. Due to licensing laws, the following stores will close at 22.30pm: Hanwell, Cricklewood, Edgware and Walthamstow.
Easter Saturday: Open as normal in England, Wales and Scotland.
Easter Sunday: Closed in England and Wales, open as normal in Scotland.
Easter Monday: Open as normal in England, Wales and Scotland.
Aldi opening hours
Good Friday: 08.00 – 22.00
Easter Saturday: 08.00 – 22.00
Easter Sunday: Closed.
Easter Monday: 08.00 – 22.00
Easter Opening times for supermarkets & DIY stores across the UK
Good Friday, Easter Saturday, Easter Monday: 06.30 – 21.00 – check online for local restrictions.
Easter Sunday: Closed. Scotland stores open as usual from 09.00 – 18.00.
Good Friday: 07.00 – 21.00.
Easter Saturday: 07.00 – 20.00.
Easter Sunday: Closed in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, normal opening hours for Scotland and Eire.
Easter Monday: 07.00 – 20.00.
Good Friday: All stores open at usual time, all closing at 20.00.
Easter Saturday: All stores open as usual.
Easter Sunday: All stores in England, Wales, Northern Ireland, Isle of Man and Channel Islands closed. All stores in Scotland open as usual.
Easter Monday: All stores open at usual time, all closing at 20.00.