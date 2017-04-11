The Easter weekend may not be the best time to go shopping, but if it has to happen, it pays to be prepared.

Budget supermarkets Lidl and Aldi will be operating on special timetables for the holiday so make a note of these times and don’t get caught out.

Lidl opening hours

Good Friday: Open as normal in England, Wales and Scotland. Due to licensing laws, the following stores will close at 22.30pm: Hanwell, Cricklewood, Edgware and Walthamstow.

Easter Saturday: Open as normal in England, Wales and Scotland.

Easter Sunday: Closed in England and Wales, open as normal in Scotland.

Easter Monday: Open as normal in England, Wales and Scotland.

Lidl Store website

Aldi opening hours

Good Friday: 08.00 – 22.00

Easter Saturday: 08.00 – 22.00

Easter Sunday: Closed.

Easter Monday: 08.00 – 22.00

Aldi store website

Good Friday, Easter Saturday, Easter Monday: 06.30 – 21.00 – check online for local restrictions.