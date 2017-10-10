Lidl Launches Prosecco That's 'Less Likely' To Give You A Hangover

Lidl has launched a Prosecco designed to keep hangovers at bay, at a bargain price of just £7.99.

The supermarket’s Organic Prosecco Spumante will hit stores this week and according to Lidl UK’s consultant master of wine, Richard Bampfield, it contains lower levels of sulphites than regular Prosecco.

“We’ve all had that shocking wine hangover. This is sometimes attributed to the sulphite preservatives used in wine to keep them fresher for longer,” he explained.

“Generally, organic wine producers use a lower level of sulphites in the production process, which means they are less likely to contribute to hangovers.

“So if you don’t react well to sulphites, you could be saying good riddance to hangovers with Lidl’s Organic Prosecco Spumante.”