Lidl's Bargain Bank Holiday Prosecco Deal Is Just What We Needed

While the weather may be looking patchy, that doesn’t mean August Bank Holiday has to be a total wash-out.

Lidl is offering a bank holiday deal to make sure you have a blast rain or shine.

For two days only (Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 August) Lidl is selling six-bottle cases of Prosecco for £20 each.

Do the maths: that’s just £3.33 per bottle.