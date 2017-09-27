Life expectancy in the UK has reached its highest point ever, new statistics have revealed.

Baby boys born between 2014 and 2016 are expected to live 79.2 years, while girls have a life expectancy of 82.9 years, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The results mean that males now have a 21% chance of living until at least 90, while females have an almost one-in-three shot (32%).

The results represent a slight increase from last year, when life expectancy was set at 79.1 years and 82.8 years for boys and girls respectively - the equivalent of an extra 4.2 weeks for males and 2.1 weeks for females.