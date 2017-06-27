LIFESTYLE

Hilarious Hack Helps You Use Chopsticks Like A Boss

Grab a peg.

27/06/2017 17:10
Natasha Hinde Lifestyle writer at HuffPost UK

There’s nothing worse than meeting friends for sushi only to realise there are no forks, only chopsticks.

Cue you looking like an idiot for 10 minutes, losing your tether and skewering a piece of sushi like a caveman catching fish.  

For those who aren’t well-versed in the art of eating with chopsticks, the guys at News Flare have your back. They’ve devised the ultimate life hack for ensuring you never struggle with chopsticks again - all you need is a peg and some sellotape. 

It’s definitely cheating, but we’re all for it.

