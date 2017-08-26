The Tiger Moth plane was spotted near Compton Abbas Airfield shortly before 9.30am on Saturday, when police were alerted to smoke coming from the site of the crash, the Press Association reported .

Two men have died in a light aircraft crash near Shaftesbury, police said.

Chief Inspector Richard Bell, of Dorset Police, said: “Sadly, two men have died in the crash, the passenger, 67 years old and from Shaftesbury, and the pilot, 64 years old and from Blandford.

“Our thoughts are very much with their families at this very difficult time.

“For a brief period due to the smoke we had to put road closures in place and would like to thank any affected motorists for their patience.”

Investigators from the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) were sent to the site of the incident, the Department for Transport said.